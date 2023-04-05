Major Gulf markets retreat in early trade

Electronic boards showing stock information are pictured at the stock market, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Electronic boards showing stock information are pictured at the stock market, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

April 5 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Wednesday, as signs of a slowing U.S. labour market made investors nervous about the economic outlook.

Asia trade was thinned by holidays in Hong Kong and China, leaving MSCI's Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) faring little better than flat, while Japan's Nikkei (.N225) fell 1.6% and was set for the biggest one-day percentage fall since mid-March.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) eased 0.2%, hit by a 1.5% fall in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services (4013.SE) and a 0.4% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE).

Elsewhere, Arabian Centres Co (4321.SE) slid 4.4% as the stock traded ex-dividend.

In the previous two sessions, the Saudi index posted sharp gains after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut more production jolted markets.

Surprise new cuts to the OPEC+ group's output targets could push oil prices towards $100 a barrel, setting the scene for another clash with the West grappling with higher interest rates, analysts and traders said on Monday.

Dubai's main share index losing 0.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) retreated 0.2%.

Separately, non-oil business activity growth in the United Arab Emirates bounced back to the fastest pace in five months in March, a business survey showed on Wednesday, supported by new orders and the quickest jobs growth in almost seven years.

The Qatari index (.QSI) fell 0.2%, on course to end two sessions of gains, weighed down by 1.7% fall in Commercial Bank (COMB.QA).

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran

