Major Gulf markets track oil, Asian shares higher

Traders monitor stock information at Dubai Financial Market, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, tracking gains in oil prices and Asian shares, with the Dubai index outperforming the region buoyed by Emaar Properties.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) edged up 0.7%, with investors awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole conference for clues on how sharp future interest rate hikes might be.

The Federal Reserve's annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming is due to start on Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) advanced 1.1%, with Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) leaping as much as 4.7% to 6.25 dirhams, hitting its highest level since early May, on plans to lift the foreign ownership limit.

Shareholders are to also vote on Sept. 21 on the acquisition of certain assets of Dubai Holding for a mandatory convertible bond of 3.75 billion dirhams ($1.02 billion).

The company also entered a definitive deal to divest 100% of its fashion e-commerce venture Namshi to Noon, an e-commerce firm, for $335.2 million.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gained 0.5%, led by a 0.7% rise in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 2.7% jump in Saudi Arabian Mining Co (1211.SE).

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery.

Brent crude rebounded above $100 after Saudi Arabia floated the idea of OPEC+ output cuts to support prices.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) added 0.2%, helped by a 0.3% gain in the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD).

The Qatari index (.QSI) added 0.3%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) climbing 1.7%.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.