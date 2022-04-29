Man shot dead near West Bank settlement, Israeli medics say

JERUSALEM, April 30 (Reuters) - A man was fatally shot at the entrance to a settlement in the occupied West Bank late on Friday, Israeli medics said, in what the Israeli military described as an attack by "terrorists."

The assailants fired at a guard inside the booth at the entrance to Ariel and fled the scene, the Israeli military said in a tweet, adding that roads in the area were shut down while soldiers search for the suspects.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Henriette Chacar in Jerusalem Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.