Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Merkel praises Turkey over refugees but does not see it joining EU

1 minute read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds her annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday praised Turkey for hosting large numbers of Syrian refugees as part of an agreement with the European Union and said she wanted close relations with Ankara but did not anticipate Turkish membership of the EU.

"Turkey is doing an outstanding job of taking care of Syrian refugees," she told a news conference. "I would like this agreement (on migrants and refugees) with Turkey to continue, this is the best for the people."

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 11:02 AM UTCIsrael eyes spyware export curbs; Macron, Merkel troubled by abuse reports

An Israeli parliamentary panel may seek changes to defence export policy over reports that software sold by Israel's NSO Group was used to spy on journalists, officials and rights activists in several countries, a senior lawmaker said on Thursday.

Middle EastBiden committed to maintaining Turkey sanctions over S-400
Middle EastSyrian air defences intercept Israeli attack over Homs -state media

Syria's air defences intercepted an Israeli attack on the al Qusair area in Homs early on Thursday, Syrian state media reported.

Middle EastIsrael appoints task force to assess NSO spyware allegations -sources
Middle EastCyprus appeals to UN Security Council over Varosha; Turkey defiant