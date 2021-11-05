Middle East Crude-Benchmarks hold firm ahead of Saudi OSPs

Flames are seen at the production facility of Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Middle East crude benchmarks Oman and Dubai held firm on Friday as traders look ahead to Saudi Arabia's official selling prices due this weekend for market direction.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may raise prices of light crude grades to Asia in December, supported by a rebound in distillate margins and spot premiums for Middle Eastern oil this month, trade sources had said. read more

After cutting prices for two straight months, Saudi Aramco may raise the OSP for flagship Arab Light crude by 30 cents to 90 cents in December, six respondents said in a Reuters survey.

For other grades, Arab Medium's OSP may also rise while four respondents expect Arab Heavy's OSP to stay flat or rise, tracking strong spot premiums for similar quality Iraqi crude, although two others said a drop in fuel oil margins may lead to price cuts.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has set the December official selling price (OSP) for its benchmark Murban crude at $82.73 a barrel, the company said on Thursday.

On Thursday, OPEC and its allies agreed at a meeting to stick to plans to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from December, despite calls from the United States for extra supply to cool rising prices. read more

WINDOW

Cash Dubai's premium to swaps rose 18 cents from Wednesday's close to $3.32 a barrel.

PRICES ($/BBL)

*Previous session refers to Wednesday as markets were closed on Thursday

REFINERY

Shell said on Thursday it plans to shift its Shell Rheinland refinery at Wesseling in Germany away from crude oil and towards low or zero carbon products from 2025. read more

NEWS

Large oil companies are racing to sell land in the largest U.S. shale formation as rising crude prices present them with a golden opportunity to jettison unwanted acreage and meet shareholder demands to lower costs, people involved with transactions told Reuters. read more

Glencore (GLEN.L) has reached an agreement to sell its oilfields in Chad to Anglo-French oil company Perenco, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

China's daily coal output hit 11.2 million tonnes on Nov. 3, rising around 1 million tonnes from early October, close to a record high this year amid a raft of measures to ramp up production, according to the country's state planner. read more

Reporting by Florence Tan

