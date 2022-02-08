Middle East Crude Benchmarks jump to highest since November on Asia demand

Droplets of oil fall from a pump after a station attendant filled up a vehicle at a petrol station in Dhaka June 19, 2008. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH)

SINGAPORE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Middle East crude benchmarks Oman and Dubai jumped to their highest since November on Tuesday as robust refining margins spurred demand in Asia.

Complex refining margins in Asia are at their highest in more than three months, boosted by strong profits for gasoline, middle distillates and low-sulphur fuel oil.

Brent's premium to Dubai crude is also at its widest since November, making Atlantic Basin grades more expensive for Asian refiners.

Refiners are eyeing the U.S. to possibly lift sanctions on Iranian oil as talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal are expected to resume this week.

Iran said on Monday that Washington had to make a "political decision" regarding lifting sanctions on the Islamic Republic as Tehran's demand for their full removal to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers was non-negotiable. read more

Indonesia has set the official Indonesia Crude Price (ICP) for Minas crude oil at $85.87 a barrel for January, up $12.84 from the previous month, a document from the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources showed on Tuesday.

Two cargoes of Australia's North West Shelf (NWS) condensate are scheduled to load in April, down from three in the previous month, a preliminary loading programme showed.

Cash Dubai's premium to swaps rose 14 cents to $3.65 a barrel, the highest since November.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC) (IOC.NS), the country's top refiner, will increase crude purchases from Iraq by 11.5% in 2022 to 390,000 barrels per day (bpd), partly to make up for a shortfall from Mexico and a possible supply cut from Kuwait, two sources familiar with the matter said. read more

Mexico's state-run oil firm Pemex has sharply reduced crude exports to India, the third largest market for its oil, amid preparations for a new refinery expected to absorb more of its output, according to data and people familiar with the matter. read more

Tight supplies have pushed Asia's refining margins for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) to two-year highs, but they may ease over the coming weeks as peak winter demand recedes and refineries increase output, analysts and industry sources said.

The Biden administration is considering a Chevron Corp (CVX.N) proposal to allow the U.S. oil major to accept and trade Venezuelan oil cargoes to recoup unpaid debt, four people close to the discussions said. read more

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

