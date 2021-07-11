Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
MIDEAST STOCKS Abu Dhabi gains while financials dent Saudi index

An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014./File Photo

July 11 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi stock market (.ADI) rose 0.4% in early trade on Sunday, supported by gains in International Holding (IHC) (IHC.AD), while the Saudi Arabian index came under pressure from declines in financial stocks.

Conglomerate IHC rose 1.7%, having closed flat in the previous session after eight days of gains that started with the listing of of its Alpha Dhabi (ALPHADHABI.AD) business, in which it holds a 45% stake. read more

Separately, the initial public offering (IPO) of Yahsat, the satellite company of Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala, is set to raise 2.68 billion dirhams ($730 million) after the deal was priced around the middle of an indicative price range.

The benchmark Saudi index (.TASI) fell 0.5%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) losing 0.6% and dairy business Almarai Company (2280.SE) retreating by 2.5% after reporting second-quarter net profit down 25% year on year at 482 million riyals ($128.51 million).

The index's losses were limited by gains at Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies (2081.SE), which surged by more than 4%, extending gains from the previous session.

Last week Jeddah municipality awarded the company a new 131.6 million riyal operation and maintenance contract.

Dubai's main index (.DFMGI) fell 0.3%, hit by a 0.8% decline for Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) and a 0.8% fall for sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU).

The Qatari index (.QSI) edged up 0.1%, with Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) gaining 0.3%.

On Thursday the Gulf's largest lender announced expansion in Asia with the opening of a branch in Hong Kong.

($1 = 3.7507 riyals)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman

