Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

MIDEAST STOCKS Abu Dhabi hits record high, boosted by telco Etisalat

3 minute read

An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014./File Photo

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Sunday, with Abu Dhabi index hitting a record high, although Qatar bucked the trend to trade lower.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) advanced 1.7%, hitting its record high, buoyed by a 6.5% jump in Emirates Telecommunications Group (Etisalat) (ETISALAT.AD).

On Thursday, the telecoms firm reported quarterly net profit of 2.40 billion dirhams ($653.5 million), up from 2.39 billion dirhams a year earlier.

In a separate bourse filing, the firm also approved distribution of interim dividend of 40 fils per share for the first-half of 2021.

Among other gainers, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) gaining 0.5%, on course to extend gains from the previous session.

The United Arab Emirates' largest lender on Wednesday posted a net profit of 2.88 billion dirhams for the second-quarter, up from 2.4 billion a year earlier. read more

The bank's net impairment charges fell 36% to 677 million dirhams.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gained 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) rising 1.4% and Sahara International Petrochemical Co (2310.SE) climbing 1.8%.

The petrochemical firm posted quarterly net profit of 829.9 million riyals ($221.3 million) compared to a loss of 99 million riyals year ago.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) added 0.3%, led by a 1% increase in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU).

On the other hand, the Dubai Financial Market (DFM.DU) retreated 3.7% after reporting a sharp fall in second-quarter net profit.

The Qatari index (.QSI) eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.2% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA).

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 8:25 AM UTCIran denies involvement in attack on Israeli-managed tanker off Oman

Iran said on Sunday it was not involved in an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum product tanker off the coast of Oman, referring to an incident last week that killed two and which Israel blamed on the Islamic Republic.

Middle EastSyria's Assad asks PM Arnous to form new cabinet
Middle EastTurkish wildfire leaves charred home and ashes, as blazes spread
Middle EastTunisia's Ennahda puts off party meeting amid crisis
Middle EastJordan closes Jaber border crossing with Syria, state news agency says