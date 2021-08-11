MIDEAST STOCKS Abu Dhabi hits record high as IHC leaps

A trader looks on near electronic boards showing stock market data at Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi stocks rose to an all-time high on Wednesday boosted by shares of conglomerate International Holding (IHC), which extended a four-day winning streak.

IHC (IHC.AD) has risen 11% this week after the Abu Dhabi's most valuable listed firm on Sunday reported a net profit of 4.36 billion dirhams ($1.19 billion) for the period ended June 30, up from 814 million dirhams year ago.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) advanced 1.1%, with IHC jumping 4.2%.

Among other gainers, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA.AD) advanced 3.2% after it posted a surge in first-half net profit.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.DFMGI) gained 0.4%, led by a 0.5% rise in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 1.3% increase in Saudi National Bank (1180.SE).

Banque Saudi Fransi (1050.SE) leapt 3.3% after its Syrian subsidiary reported a rise in second-quarter net profit.

Separately, the Saudi Cabinet approved on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the energy ministry and Germany's Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy for cooperation in the hydrogen field, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday. read more

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) eased 0.1%, pressured by a 0.4% fall in Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) and a 1.2% decline in Emirates Integrated telecommunications (DU.DU).

Meanwhile, Dubai's state airport operator is forecasting 56 million passengers to pass through Dubai International next year, double its target for this year. read more

The United Arab Emirates this month eased restrictions on travel from several African and Asian countries, including key market India, while Britain, another important market, has moved the Gulf Arab state from its travel "red list" to "amber".

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) edged up 0.1%, helped by a 1.1% gain in Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA), the Gulf's largest lender.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

