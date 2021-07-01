MIDEAST STOCKS Abu Dhabi hits record high as most Gulf bourses gain

July 1 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's stocks hit a new record high on Thursday, as conglomerate International Holding (IHC) continued a winning streak following the listing of its Alpha Dhabi subsidiary.

IHC has risen about 28% this week after Alpha Dhabi Holding (ALPHADHABI.AD), in which IHC holds a 45% stake, made its market debut. read more

The Abu Dhabi index (.ADI) gained 0.9%, buoyed by a 3.4% rise in International Holding (IHC.AD).

IHC, whose businesses range from healthcare to agriculture, has boosted growth in its financials by rapidly expanding across different business sectors.

Its healthcare units have been involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the UAE, as well as in testing and the vaccine campaign, IHC's annual report showed.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) rose 0.8% during the session before settling 0.2% higher. Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) added 1.1%, while logistics company Aramex (ARMX.DU) was down 1.3%.

The Dubai market opened slightly higher, but trading was volatile. Volumes were high as traders rushed to get the best entry points as the market seemed to be on the verge of reversing, said Mohamad Ibrahim, regional director at Exness.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gave up early gains to ease 0.1%, pressured by a 1.7% fall in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services (4013.SE).

However, the index logged its eighth weekly gain following a rebound in crude oil prices.

Brent crude gained $1.86, or 2.5%, to $76.48 a barrel by 1212 GMT, supported by the prospect of strengthening demand, lower U.S. stocks and a Reuters report that OPEC+ producers could increase output in coming months, but the increase would be less than expected. read more

In Qatar, the benchmark (.QSI) increased 0.7%, as all the constituents in the index were in positive territory, including petrochemical firm Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA).

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX) climbed 1.3%, extending gains from the previous session, led by a 3.3% increase in Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA)

Financial Regulatory Authority gave its nod to the lender to issue the first green bond in Egypt.

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman

