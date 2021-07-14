Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

MIDEAST STOCKS Abu Dhabi leads Gulf higher as Yahsat makes strong market debut

3 minute read

Traders wait at the Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

  • Arriyadh Development top precentage gainer in Saudi
  • Egypt's CIB extends gain on earnings
  • Fawry buys minority stake in Elmenus

July 14 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets closed higher on Wednesday with Abu Dhabi stocks leading gains, as Mubadala-backed satellite operator Al Yah Satellite Communications (Yahsat) listed after a $730 million initial public offering (IPO).

Abu Dhab's index (.ADI) closed 0.5% higher boosted by a 1.9% rise in International Holding Company (IHC.AD).

Shares of Yahsat surged as much as 12.7% in the first day of trading before closing at 2.80 dirhams ($0.7624) per share, 1.8% above its IPO price of 2.75 dirhams. read more

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) was up 0.4% supported Saudi National Bank (1180.SE) and Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE), rising 1.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

Saudi Aramco added 0.7%, while Arriyadh Development (4150.SE) jumped 9.9% to be the top percentage gainer on the index after reporting a 163% surge in quarterly profit and declaring first half dividend of 1 riyal per share.

The Qatari index (.QSI) edged up 0.1% as the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) increased 1.3%.

The Dubai index (.DFMGI) closed down 0.2%. Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) slipped 0.8%, while Dubai Investments (DINV.DU) shed 2.3% after saying it acquired Emirates NBD's stake in National General Insurance (NGIN.DU). Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) rose 1.5%

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) closed 1.6% higher as the country's largest lender Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA) added a further 1% to Tuesday's gain following a 24% increase in second-quarter net profit.

Fawry for banking technology and electronic payment (FWRY.CA) climbed 3.2% after saying it acquired a minority stake in food deliver platform Elmenus.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 12:29 PM UTCIn first for Gulf, UAE opens embassy in Israel, hails trade ties

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday become the first Gulf state to open an embassy in Israel, as its envoy hailed the trade and investment opportunities that closer ties would bring at a flag-raising ceremony also attended by Israel's president.

Middle EastIran insists it can enrich uranium to 90% purity - weapons grade - if needed
Middle EastLured by cheap lira, curb-free travel, Arab tourists turn to Turkey
Middle EastLebanon's Hariri presents cabinet proposal to President Aoun
Middle EastUAE says agreement with OPEC+ on oil supply deal not yet reached