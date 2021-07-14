MIDEAST STOCKS Abu Dhabi leads Gulf higher as Yahsat makes strong market debut

Traders wait at the Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

July 14 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets closed higher on Wednesday with Abu Dhabi stocks leading gains, as Mubadala-backed satellite operator Al Yah Satellite Communications (Yahsat) listed after a $730 million initial public offering (IPO).

Abu Dhab's index (.ADI) closed 0.5% higher boosted by a 1.9% rise in International Holding Company (IHC.AD).

Shares of Yahsat surged as much as 12.7% in the first day of trading before closing at 2.80 dirhams ($0.7624) per share, 1.8% above its IPO price of 2.75 dirhams. read more

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) was up 0.4% supported Saudi National Bank (1180.SE) and Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE), rising 1.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

Saudi Aramco added 0.7%, while Arriyadh Development (4150.SE) jumped 9.9% to be the top percentage gainer on the index after reporting a 163% surge in quarterly profit and declaring first half dividend of 1 riyal per share.

The Qatari index (.QSI) edged up 0.1% as the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) increased 1.3%.

The Dubai index (.DFMGI) closed down 0.2%. Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) slipped 0.8%, while Dubai Investments (DINV.DU) shed 2.3% after saying it acquired Emirates NBD's stake in National General Insurance (NGIN.DU). Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) rose 1.5%

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) closed 1.6% higher as the country's largest lender Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA) added a further 1% to Tuesday's gain following a 24% increase in second-quarter net profit.

Fawry for banking technology and electronic payment (FWRY.CA) climbed 3.2% after saying it acquired a minority stake in food deliver platform Elmenus.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

