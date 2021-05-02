Skip to main content

Middle EastMIDEAST STOCKS Gulf bourses mixed in early trade

Reuters
3 minute read

A Saudi trader observes the stock market on monitors at Falcom stock exchange agency in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed early on Sunday, with bourses in the United Arab Emirates supported by corporate earnings reports.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) was down 0.4%, extending losses from the previous session.

Saudi National Bank (1180.SE), the kingdom's largest lender, and petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries Corp (2010.SE) were both down 1.4%.

On Wednesday, the Saudi index registered sharp gains after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom had no plans to introduce income tax and a decision last July to triple value-added tax (VAT) to 15% was temporary. read more

The country tripled VAT to offset the impact of lower oil revenue on state finances, a move that shocked citizens and businesses expecting more support from the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elsewhere, Riyad Bank (1010.SE) declined 1.5% following a drop in quarterly earnings.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) gained 0.3%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) adding 0.7%, while budget airline Air Arabia (AIRA.DU), which resumed flights to Moscow on May 1, rose 2.3%.

Among others, Dubai Investments (DINV.DU), the diversified investment group, climbed 1.3% after the company reported a net profit of 123.8 million dirhams ($33.71 million) compared to a loss of 6.8 million dirhams a year earlier.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) edged up 0.2%, helped by a 0.8% rise in telecoms firm Etisalat (ETISALAT.AD) which reported an increase in first-quarter net profit.

The telecoms operator is also considering refinancing a 1.2 billion euro bond note ($1.44 billion) maturing in June.

New issuance would improve the Etisalat group's financial flexibility and will be used for the repayment of the maturing bond, issued under Etisalat's global medium term note "GMTN" programme.

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) fell 0.4%, hit by a 1.5% fall in petrochemical marker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA).

($1 = 0.8321 euros)

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · May 1, 2021 · 8:36 PM UTCIran negotiator: based on accords so far, U.S. sanctions on oil, banks would be lifted

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator said on Saturday Tehran expects U.S. sanctions on oil, banks and most individuals and institutions to be lifted based on agreements so far in Vienna talks, Iranian media reported, while Washington again played down the prospect of an imminent breakthrough.

Middle EastU.S. citizens killed in Israel festival disaster, anger mounts
Middle EastMedics work to identify the 45 killed in Israeli stampede
Middle EastFactbox: Some of the world's worst stampedes
Middle EastIsrael observes day of mourning for religious festival dead