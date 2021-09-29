MIDEAST STOCKS Gulf stocks fall in early trade tracking oil, Asian shares

A Saudi trader wears a mask as he monitors stock information at the Saudi stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets fell in early trade on Wednesday, tracking weakness in their Asian peers, as oil prices lost momentum.

Asian shares lost ground and were set for their worst quarter since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, while the oil prices fell after U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose as doubts over demand resurfaced, with cases continuing to increase worldwide and some regions facing gasoline shortages. read more

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) inched down 0.2%, snapping a three-session winning streak, with petrochemical and energy stocks weighing the most on index.

Saudi Basic Industries (2010.SE) fell 0.9%, while the oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) lost 0.6% after seeing its biggest intra-day rise in the previous session since March last year.

The Abu Dhabi index (.ADI) fell 0.5%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) and Emirates Telecommunications Group (ETISALAT.AD) leading losses, down 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

Dubai stocks (.ADFMGI) were down 0.3%, as Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) dropped 1% and Dubai Investments (DINV.DU) lost 1.1%.

Qatar's main index (.QSI) retreated 0.4%, weighed down by industrial and utility sectors as Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) declined 1.7% and Qatar Electricity and Water (QEWC.QA) eased 1.5%.

But Doha Bank (DOBK.QA),which is not part of Qatar's main index, rose as much 1.2% on track to a sixth daily gain in a row, after its board approved increasing ownership limit of non-Qataris to 100%.

The country's cabinet in April allowed non-Qatari investors to own up to 100% of the capital of companies listed on the Qatar stock exchange.

Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

