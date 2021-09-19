MIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf bourses end mixed; Abu Dhabi off record high

An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014./File Photo

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Sunday, with the Abu Dhabi index retreating from the previous session's record highs.

GCC markets evolved in different directions as doubts around oil market developments and international economic growth contrasted with strong local fundamentals, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

On Friday, world shares fell after a week of mixed economic data and fears over the stability of growth and Asian markets put the focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve's timeline for tapering asset purchases. read more

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) declined 1%, dragged down by a 2.5% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) and a 1.5% decrease in Emirates Telecommunications Group (ETISALAT.AD).

However, Alpha Dhabi Holding (ALPHADHABI.AD) finished 0.4% higher, following acquisition of an additional 31.5% of Pure Health Medical Supplies.

The United Arab Emirates central bank sees increased risks of illicit financial flows emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, including money-laundering and terrorism financing, it said in a report published on Sunday. read more

The bank identified fraud risks linked to the pandemic such as companies or individuals submitting false claims to qualify for government stimulus support measures.

The report comes as the central bank steps up efforts to combat illicit financial flows. read more

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) eased 0.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and Saudi National Bank (1180.SE), the kingdom's largest lender, both dropping 1% each.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf region's financial markets, fell on Friday as energy companies in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico restarted production after back-to-back hurricanes in the region shut output.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) added 0.2%, helped by a 0.7% increase in Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) and a 0.2% gain in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU).

Elsewhere, the Qatari benchmark (.QSI) gained 0.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) dropped 1%, extending losses from the previous session.

Meanwhile, Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates on hold for a seventh consecutive time during its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday, the bank said in a statement.

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru

