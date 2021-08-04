Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

MIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf bourses mixed amid tensions in the region

3 minute read

An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014./File Photo

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf opened mixed in early trade on Wednesday amid reports of an oil product tanker being seized by Iran-backed forces.

On Tuesday, three maritime security sources claimed Iranian-backed forces seized an oil product tanker off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, although Iran denied the reports. read more

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) fell 0.3% as Savola Group (2050.SE) tumbled 2.7% after reporting a second-quarter net profit of 200 million riyals ($53.33 million) down from 409.6 million riyals year ago.

The kingdom's foreign minister said on Tuesday he sees an emboldened Iran acting in a negative manner around the Middle East, endangering shipping, arming Yemen's Houthis and contributing to political deadlock in Lebanon. read more

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.TASI) dropped 0.3%, hit by a 0.8% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) and a 0.3% decrease in telecoms firm Etisalat (ETISALAT.AD).

The main share index (.DFMGI) in Dubai, the Middle East's travel and tourism hub, advanced 0.7%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) gaining 0.8% each.

Elsewhere, budget airliner Air Arabia (AIRA.DU) was up 0.7%.

The United Arab Emirates will on Thursday lift a ban on transit flights including from India and Pakistan, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said. read more

Dubai state carrier Emirates welcomed the government's decision to allow travel to resume from the affected countries.

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) added 0.1%, helped by a 1% gain in Commercial Bank (COMB.QA).

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:20 AM UTCBeirut marks one year since port blast with anger and mourning

Lebanon marked the first anniversary of the catastrophic Beirut port explosion on Wednesday, with residents expressing anger and sadness in a city where many are still in mourning and demanding justice.

Middle EastPope, on anniversary of Beirut blast, promises Lebanon visit
Middle EastBoarders exit tanker off UAE coast, ship safe - British agency
Middle EastDubai airport expects passenger surge as UAE eases travel curbs
Middle EastForest fire closes in on Turkish power station