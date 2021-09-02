MIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf bourses track Asian shares lower

An investor walks through the Dubai Financial Market after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday, in line with Asian shares that slid on concerns about Chinese economy after a run of soft data.

A raft of manufacturing surveys suggested supply bottlenecks were tightening again with eight of nine Asian countries reporting longer delivery times.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) eased 0.2%, with Saudi Telecom Company (7010.SE) dropping 1.5% and Sabic Agri-Nutrients (2020.SE) declining 1.4%.

Meanwhile, the kingdom is expected to cut prices for most crude grades it sells to Asia in October after Middle East benchmark Dubai weakened last month, a poll of six refiners showed. read more

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) retreated 0.4%, a day after closing at its highest in over 2 years, with Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) falling 1.4%.

Elsewhere, Dubai's biggest listed property firm Emaar properties (EMAR.DU) lost 0.5%, whereas its unit Emaar Malls (EMAA.DU), operator of glitzy Middle East shopping centres, decreased 1%. In the previous session, the duo finished higher.

Emaar Properties is weighing options to sell fashion e-commerce business Namshi that may include a listing abroad via a SPAC, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing three sources familiar with the matter. read more

An outright sale of Namshi may generate $600 million to $700 million in proceeds, while a listing through a special purpose acquisition company could be more lucrative.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) dipped 0.2%, hit by a 0.7% fall in Emirates Telecommunication Group (ETISALAT.AD).

However, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA.AD) advanced 3.7%. On Wednesday, the energy firm said it could sell some or all of its oil and gas assets as part of a broader strategic review. read more

The Qatari index (.QSI) edged down 0.2%, pressured by a 0.8% fall in Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA).

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

