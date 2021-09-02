Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

MIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf bourses track Asian shares lower

2 minute read

An investor walks through the Dubai Financial Market after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday, in line with Asian shares that slid on concerns about Chinese economy after a run of soft data.

A raft of manufacturing surveys suggested supply bottlenecks were tightening again with eight of nine Asian countries reporting longer delivery times.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) eased 0.2%, with Saudi Telecom Company (7010.SE) dropping 1.5% and Sabic Agri-Nutrients (2020.SE) declining 1.4%.

Meanwhile, the kingdom is expected to cut prices for most crude grades it sells to Asia in October after Middle East benchmark Dubai weakened last month, a poll of six refiners showed. read more

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) retreated 0.4%, a day after closing at its highest in over 2 years, with Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) falling 1.4%.

Elsewhere, Dubai's biggest listed property firm Emaar properties (EMAR.DU) lost 0.5%, whereas its unit Emaar Malls (EMAA.DU), operator of glitzy Middle East shopping centres, decreased 1%. In the previous session, the duo finished higher.

Emaar Properties is weighing options to sell fashion e-commerce business Namshi that may include a listing abroad via a SPAC, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing three sources familiar with the matter. read more

An outright sale of Namshi may generate $600 million to $700 million in proceeds, while a listing through a special purpose acquisition company could be more lucrative.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) dipped 0.2%, hit by a 0.7% fall in Emirates Telecommunication Group (ETISALAT.AD).

However, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA.AD) advanced 3.7%. On Wednesday, the energy firm said it could sell some or all of its oil and gas assets as part of a broader strategic review. read more

The Qatari index (.QSI) edged down 0.2%, pressured by a 0.8% fall in Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA).

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

