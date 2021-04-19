Middle EastMIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf indexes make mixed start, with Qatar gaining
Major Gulf share markets were mixed on Monday, with the Qatari index boosted by Commercial Bank (COMB.QA), while Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) slipped 0.4%.
In the Saudi market, Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) fell 0.5%, while Saudi National Bank (1180.SE), the kingdom's largest lender, retreated 1.7% and Arriyadh Development (4150.SE) dropped 2.4%, as the stock went ex-dividend.
However, Yanbu National Petrochemicals Company (2290.SE) climbed by more than 2%, after it reported a sharp surge in its quarterly profit.
In Dubai, the main share index (.DFMGI) fell 0.5%, hit by a 1.5% fall in Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU), Dubai's largest listed real estate developer which will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, and a 0.9% slip in Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU).
The Abu Dhabi index (.ADI) gained 0.5%, with aquaculture firm International Holding (IHC.AD) advancing 4.9%.
International Holding has gone through rapid expansion across its major business sectors, resulting in a sharp growth in its financials, positioning it for long-term growth.
In Qatar, the benchmark (.QSI) rebounded 1%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including Commercial Bank, which rose 4.9%.
The Qatari cabinet last week approved a bill that will allow non-Qatari investors to own up to 100% of the capital of companies listed on the Qatar stock exchange.
It also decided to keep central bank liquidity support for local banks based on need, as the country faces a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
