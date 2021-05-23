Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle EastMIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf indexes mixed in early trade

Reuters
3 minute read

Bahraini traders are seen at Bahrain Bourse in Manama, Bahrain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Major Gulf stocks were mixed early on Sunday, with the Dubai index on track to extend gains for a fifth consecutive session, buoyed by property companies.

The main Dubai share index (.DFMGI) gained 0.9%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) rising 1.5% while its shopping malls unit Emaar Malls (EMAA.DU) gained 1%.

Dubai house prices are expected to rise for the first time in six years this year, supported by a swift vaccine rollout that has lifted hopes for economic recovery, a Reuters poll of property analysts showed.

Among others, Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) added 0.4%. The lender sold $750 million in Additional Tier 1 bonds on Thursday after receiving more than $1.75 billion in orders for them, a document showed.

ENBD's issuance will be non-callable for six years.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) fell 0.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and Saudi National Bank (1180.SE), the kingdom's biggest lender, both losing 0.6%.

Elsewhere, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies (2081.SE) retreated by more than 5% after a drop in quaterly net profit.

The Abu Dhabi index (.ADI) added 0.4%, led by a 0.4% gain for the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) and a 0.8% rise for aquaculture firm International Holding (IHC.AD).

In Qatar, the benchmark index (.QSI) eased by 0.1% as shares in Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB.QA) lost 1.1%.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 12:37 AM UTCEgyptian mediators try to build on Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Egyptian mediators sought to reinforce a day-old ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants on Saturday, and aid officials appealed for a period of calm to start tackling a humanitarian crisis in Gaza after 11 days of fighting.

Middle EastIsrael’s Gaza challenge: stopping metal tubes turning into rockets
Middle EastHouthi leader dismisses U.S. sanctions, warns of expanded attacks
Middle EastMIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf indexes mixed in early trade
Middle EastUAE asks to host 2023 UN climate change conference