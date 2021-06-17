MIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf indexes mixed, Saudi market gains

Traders look at the screens at Bahrain Bourse in Manama, Bahrain, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

June 17 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Thursday with the Saudi index supported by gains in financial shares.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.2% gain in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and 0.8% rise in Riyad Bank (1010.SE).

Goldman Sachs raised its expectations for Saudi Arabian growth this year and in 2022 amid rising oil prices and an increase in oil output by the kingdom.

Dubai's main share index (.TASI) added 0.2%, with diversified investment group Dubai Investments (DINV.DU) rising 1.2%, while Emaar Development (EMAARDEV.DU) advanced 1.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) dropped 0.4%, hit by a 1.1% fall in the country's largest lender and a 1% drop in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) (ADCB.AD).

An undisclosed investor has sold 1.1 billion dirhams ($299.52 million) worth of shares in ADCB, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed. read more

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) declined 0.4%, with the index set for a third consecutive fall.

Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA), the Gulf's biggest bank, retreated 0.8%, while Commercial Bank (COMB.QA) was down 0.5%.

The Arab state's cabinet said on Wednesday it would allow up to 80% of public and private sector employees to return to offices from June 18 as a part of its plan to gradually ease coronavirus-related measures. read more

Qatar decided early in May to lift coronavirus-related measures in four phases starting on May 28 and ending on July 30. read more

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

