MIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf markets ease on oil price slide; Qatar extends gains

Summary Aramco drops after last session rise

Aseer surges after project announcement in Aseer region

Banks weigh on United Arab Emirates

Qatar firm on petrochem gain

Egypt continues downtrend

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday, mirroring a slide in oil prices, while the Qatari index was on track to extend gains from the previous session.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose and amid concerns about a slowing Chinese economy. read more

Brent crude was down 46 cents, or 0.6%, at $78.63 a barrel by 0950 GMT. On Tuesday, it fell nearly $2 after touching its highest in almost three years at $80.75.

Oil prices have been charging higher as economies recover from pandemic lockdowns and fuel demand picks up, while some producing countries have seen supply disruptions.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) closed flat as gains in consumer shares were capped by losses in energy stocks, with Saudi Arabian Mining Company (1211.SE) increasing 3.3%, while Oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE), which saw its biggest intra-day gain in the last session since March 17 last year, was down 1%.

Aseer Trading Tourism & Manufacturing (4080.SE) surged nearly 10% in its biggest intra-day gain since March 29 this year after the government announced its strategy to develop the Aseer region into a tourism hub as part of the kingdom efforts to diversify its oil-dependent economy, with tourism contributing 10% of gross domestic product by 2030.

Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman's 50 billion riyal ($13 billion) strategy is to develop the region on the Red Sea coast that would attract 10 million visitors by 2030. read more

Separately, Saudi Arabia's stock exchange will likely end the year with more than 30 new listings, Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's Capital Markets Authority, said on Monday

Pipeline of expected listings is significant, with five new listings approved just in the past two days, three on the main exchange and two in parallel market.

The Abu Dhabi index (.ADI) closed down 0.6%, hit by a 1.1% drop in United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) and a 0.6% ease in Emirates Telecommunications Group (ETISALAT.AD).

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) also declined 0.2%, weighed by a 0.8% fall in Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) and a 0.7 ease in Air Arabia (AIRA.DU).

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) dropped 0.5%, extending losses for a third-day in a row. Commercial International Bank - COMI (COMI.CA) decreased 1.3% and cigarette maker Eastern Company (EAST.CA) tumbled 3.3%.

The Qatari index (.QSI), however, was up 0.4% as Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) increased 1.5% in its seventh consecutive rise, while Commercial Bank (COMB.QA) advanced 1.5%.

($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals)

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)

($1 = 3.7511 riyals)

($1 = 0.2666 riyals)

Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

