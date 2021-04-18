Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastMIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf markets end mixed; blue-chips buoy Egypt

Ateeq Shariff
3 minutes read

A Saudi trader observes the stock market on monitors at Falcom stock exchange agency in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Major Gulf stock markets ended mixed on Sunday, with Qatar registering sharp losses following a surge in the previous session when it removed a cap on foreign ownership, while blue-chip Egyptian shares boosted the main index.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) finished up 0.6%, extending gains from the previous day, with Saudi Telecom Company (7010.SE) rising 1.7%, while Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) was up 0.3%.

Meanwhile, Saudi and Iranian officials held direct talks this month in a bid to ease tensions between the two foes, a senior Iranian official and two regional sources said, as Washington works to revive a 2015 nuclear pact with Tehran and end the Yemen war.

The Qatari index (.QSI) retreated 1.3%, with petrochemical firm Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) losing 2.3%, while Commercial Bank (COMB.QA) slid 3.6%.

In the previous session, Qatar's index saw its biggest intraday gain in over a year after its cabinet approved a bill to allow non-Qatari investors to own up to 100% of listed companies' capital.

The cabinet also decided to keep central bank liquidity support for local banks based on need as the country faces a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) edged up 0.1%, helped by a 1.8% rise in Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU).

Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest listed real estate developer, will go ex-dividend on Tuesday.

The managing director of Emaar said earlier this month that the company had first-quarter sales of 6 billion dirhams, up from 2.5 billion dirhams a year earlier.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark (.ADI) gave up early gains to close 0.1% lower, hit by a 0.7% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD).

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) advanced 2.1%, with 25 out of 30 stocks in the index gaining including top lender Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA), which was up 3.2%.

Exchange data showed foreign investors were net buyers of the stocks.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 5:15 PM UTCRockets strike Iraqi military base hosting U.S. contractors, security officials say

At least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base at Balad north of Baghdad on Sunday, Iraqi security officials said.

Middle EastTurkey reports record 318 COVID-19 deaths in a day
Middle EastCape Verde votes, PM Correia e Silva seeks second term
Middle EastMIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf markets end mixed; blue-chips buoy Egypt
Middle EastSyria to hold presidential elections on May 26 - parliament