Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastMIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf markets fall tracking oil, Asian shares

Reuters
3 minutes read

A trader looks at share prices on an electronic display at the Doha Stock Exchange in Doha, Qatar June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo

Major Gulf markets were subdued in early trading on Wednesday, mirroring Asian stocks, due to weak oil prices as concerns over a resurgence in coronavirus cases in some countries cast doubt on the strength of global growth and demand for crude oil.

India, the world's third-largest oil user, on Wednesday reported another record increase in the daily death toll from COVID-19, at 2,023, and another record rise in cases at more than 295,000. read more

Brent crude futures for June declined 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $66.28 a barrel at 0645 GMT.

The movement in oil prices is a key catalyst for the Gulf region's financial markets.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) eased 0.1%, with oil behemoth Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) losing 0.3%, while Saudi National Bank (1180.SE), the kingdom's largest lender, was down 0.4%.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) lost 0.4%, hit by a 0.8% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) and a 0.4% decrease in Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU).

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) dropped 0.7%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) losing 1% ahead of its board meeting to approve first-quarter earnings.

The Qatari index (.QSI) fell 0.5%, pressured by a 1.3% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA).

Elsewhere, Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA), the Gulf's largest lender, slipped 0.6% after EFG Hermes cut its price target on the lender's shares.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 8:40 AM UTCMouth-watering snacks bring joy to Yemen during Ramadan

At the thought of breaking his Ramadan fast with a snack of sambusa, a deep-fried savoury pastry triangle popular in Yemen, Issa al-Shabi's face lights up with joy.

Middle EastDubai's commodities hub plans Gulf's first blockchain-backed facility
Middle EastErdogan replaces Turkish trade minister, forms two new ministries
Middle EastIran, IAEA start talks on unexplained uranium traces
Middle EastMozambique's Nyusi vows to restore peace in gas-rich Cabo Delgado