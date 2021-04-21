Middle EastMIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf markets fall tracking oil, Asian shares
Major Gulf markets were subdued in early trading on Wednesday, mirroring Asian stocks, due to weak oil prices as concerns over a resurgence in coronavirus cases in some countries cast doubt on the strength of global growth and demand for crude oil.
India, the world's third-largest oil user, on Wednesday reported another record increase in the daily death toll from COVID-19, at 2,023, and another record rise in cases at more than 295,000. read more
Brent crude futures for June declined 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $66.28 a barrel at 0645 GMT.
The movement in oil prices is a key catalyst for the Gulf region's financial markets.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) eased 0.1%, with oil behemoth Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) losing 0.3%, while Saudi National Bank (1180.SE), the kingdom's largest lender, was down 0.4%.
Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) lost 0.4%, hit by a 0.8% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) and a 0.4% decrease in Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU).
In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) dropped 0.7%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) losing 1% ahead of its board meeting to approve first-quarter earnings.
The Qatari index (.QSI) fell 0.5%, pressured by a 1.3% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA).
Elsewhere, Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA), the Gulf's largest lender, slipped 0.6% after EFG Hermes cut its price target on the lender's shares.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.