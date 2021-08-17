Middle East
MIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf markets gain, Abu Dhabi hits record high
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rebounded on Tuesday, with the Abu Dhabi index touching an all-time high boosted by gains in telecoms firm Etisalat.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gained 0.6%, buoyed by a 1% rise in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 2.8% increase in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services (4013.SE). Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) was up 0.7%.
Saudi Aramco is looking to raise at least $17 billion from the sale of a significant minority stake in its gas pipelines, higher than the $12.4 billion raised from its oil pipeline deal, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter. read more
In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) advanced 0.9%, with Emirates Telecommunications Group (Etisalat)(ETISALAT.AD) rising 2.4% after signing an agreement to acquire additional stake in Maroc Telecom Group for about $505 million.
Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) climbed 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) rising 1.5% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) adding 0.6%.
The Qatari index (.QSI) added 0.3%, with Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) rising 1.1% and Qatar Gas Transport (QGTS.QA) gaining 1.2%.
Elsewhere, United Development Company (UDCD.QA) finished 0.1% higher.
Dubai district cooling firm Tabreed (TABR.DU) has sold its stake in joint venture Qatar Cool to United Development Company. read more
Back in Dubai, Tabreed was down 0.3%.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) fell 1%, dragged by a 2.5% drop in top lender Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA).
Egypt has sold 622 million in one-year, euro-denominated T-bills with an average yield of 1.396%, the central bank said on Monday.
