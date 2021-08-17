Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
MIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf markets gain, Abu Dhabi hits record high

Traders wait at the Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rebounded on Tuesday, with the Abu Dhabi index touching an all-time high boosted by gains in telecoms firm Etisalat.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gained 0.6%, buoyed by a 1% rise in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 2.8% increase in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services (4013.SE). Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) was up 0.7%.

Saudi Aramco is looking to raise at least $17 billion from the sale of a significant minority stake in its gas pipelines, higher than the $12.4 billion raised from its oil pipeline deal, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter. read more

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) advanced 0.9%, with Emirates Telecommunications Group (Etisalat)(ETISALAT.AD) rising 2.4% after signing an agreement to acquire additional stake in Maroc Telecom Group for about $505 million.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) climbed 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) rising 1.5% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) adding 0.6%.

The Qatari index (.QSI) added 0.3%, with Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) rising 1.1% and Qatar Gas Transport (QGTS.QA) gaining 1.2%.

Elsewhere, United Development Company (UDCD.QA) finished 0.1% higher.

Dubai district cooling firm Tabreed (TABR.DU) has sold its stake in joint venture Qatar Cool to United Development Company. read more

Back in Dubai, Tabreed was down 0.3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) fell 1%, dragged by a 2.5% drop in top lender Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA).

Egypt has sold 622 million in one-year, euro-denominated T-bills with an average yield of 1.396%, the central bank said on Monday.

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru

