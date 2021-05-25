Middle EastMIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf markets gain, Qatar set to snap 4-day losing streak
Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday, with the Qatari index marking a gain after four straight sessions of losses.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) added 0.6%, led by a 0.8% rise in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 3% leap in Riyad Bank (1010.SE).
Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, is facing a sharp recession because of the coronavirus crisis and depleted oil revenues.
In Qatar, the index (.QSI) rose 0.7%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) advancing 3.3%.
Earlier in May, the Gulf state had decided to gradually lift coronavirus-related measures in four phases, starting May 28 and ending on July 30. read more
Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.4% increase in top lender Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU) and a 1.5% increase in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications (DU.DU).
Elsewhere, Deyaar Development (DEYR.DU) advanced 4.1%. On Sunday, the developer announced that its third and fourth phases of it Midtown project are on track, expects completion before schedule.
However, Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) lost 0.2% as the country's largest sharia-compliant lender traded ex-dividend.
In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) added 0.3%, with aquaculture firm International Holding (IHC.AD) rising 1%.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.