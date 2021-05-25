Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle EastMIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf markets gain, Qatar set to snap 4-day losing streak

Reuters
3 minute read

An investor looks at the screen at the Dubai International Financial Market in Dubai, UAE February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday, with the Qatari index marking a gain after four straight sessions of losses.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) added 0.6%, led by a 0.8% rise in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 3% leap in Riyad Bank (1010.SE).

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, is facing a sharp recession because of the coronavirus crisis and depleted oil revenues.

In Qatar, the index (.QSI) rose 0.7%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) advancing 3.3%.

Earlier in May, the Gulf state had decided to gradually lift coronavirus-related measures in four phases, starting May 28 and ending on July 30. read more

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.4% increase in top lender Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU) and a 1.5% increase in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications (DU.DU).

Elsewhere, Deyaar Development (DEYR.DU) advanced 4.1%. On Sunday, the developer announced that its third and fourth phases of it Midtown project are on track, expects completion before schedule.

However, Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) lost 0.2% as the country's largest sharia-compliant lender traded ex-dividend.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) added 0.3%, with aquaculture firm International Holding (IHC.AD) rising 1%.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 8:34 AM UTCBlinken begins Middle East mission to bolster Gaza ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a Middle East visit in Israel on Tuesday, hoping to bolster its ceasefire with Gaza's ruling Hamas militants and help speed humanitarian aid to the devastated Palestinian enclave.

Middle EastEmirates warns Boeing it will refuse 777x jets if they don't meet commitments
Middle EastBahrain daily COVID-19 deaths hit record as infections surge
Middle EastIsrael makes Tel Aviv exchange SPAC-ready, with focus on tech deals
Middle EastEgypt’s Sisi, Biden discuss Gaza cease-fire, reconstruction