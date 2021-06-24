Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

MIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade

3 minute read

Clocks showing the time in different cities of the world are pictured at the stock market, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

June 24 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Thursday, with the Dubai index on course to snap two sessions of gains on weakness in banks.

In Saudi Arabia, the index (.TASI) rose 0.3% as Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) gained 0.4%, while Sahara International Petrochemical Company (SIPCHEM) (2310.SE) jumped 4.5% after proposing a first-half dividend of 0.75 riyal per share.

SIPCHEM said in a separate filing it planned to mothball Gulf Advanced Cable Insulation Company, a move that would positively impact its future results.

Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco (2222.SE) was little changed after a Reuters report that it had secured a one-year extension to a $10 billion loan it raised last year.

In Dubai, the main share index (.DFMGI) edged down 0.2% as its top lender Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU) traded 0.7% lower.

The Bitcoin Fund (QBTCu.TO) debuted on the Nasdaq Dubai on Wednesday, becoming the Middle East's first listed cryptocurrency fund. read more

The Abu Dhabi index (.ADI) fell 0.7%, hit by a 1.3% decline in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD).

COVID-19 cases have risen in the UAE in the past month, prompting Abu Dhabi to maintain restrictions on entry such as home quarantine and testing at intervals after arrival. read more

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) added 0.1%, supported by a 0.9% gain in Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA).

Qatar has no need to change its currency peg regime despite concerns about rising inflation, the governor of the Gulf state's central bank said on Wednesday. read more

Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said economic recovery after the coronavirus crisis could create inflationary pressure but said this would be only temporary.

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · June 23, 2021 · 10:17 PM UTCIran says U.S. to lift oil sanctions, U.S. says nothing agreed

Iran said on Wednesday the United States had agreed to remove all sanctions on Iran's oil and shipping but Washington said "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed" in talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Middle EastDubai's Latifa is free to travel, statement issued through lawyers says
Middle EastQatar committed to improving worker welfare, says World Cup 2022 organiser
Middle East‘Old guard’ of Iraqi parties, militias dig in against a weak state
Middle EastFighting between separatist brigades kills two in Yemen's Aden -sources

Clashes between brigades of the main southern separatist movement in Yemen killed two fighters and wounded 15 people, including civilians, in the port city of Aden, security sources said on Thursday.