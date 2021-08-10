MIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf markets mixed, with banks pushing Saudi index higher

A trader looks on near electronic boards showing stock market data at Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets were mixed on Tuesday, with the Saudi benchmark index (.TASI) leading gains on the back of a strong financial sector.

The index rose 0.7%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) rising 0.8% and Saudi National Bank (1180.SE), the largest lender, up 1.7%.

Among other gainers, Dallah Healthcare (4004.SE) leapt over 5%, following a rise in quarterly net profit.

The kingdom's economy grew in the second quarter for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, fuelled by 10.1% growth in the non-oil sector, according to flash government estimates on Monday.

The economy contracted last year due to the twin shock of the pandemic and lower oil prices.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.4% decrease in Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) and a 1.4% decline in Air Arabia (AIRA.DU).

The budget airliner swung to a second-quarter net profit, but a decrease sequentially in earnings.

Separately, the Saudi Exchange on Monday announced the listing of Banan Real Estate on the parallel market on Aug. 11.

The Abu Dhabi index (.ADI) added 0.1%, helped by a 0.2% increase in the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD).

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution (ADNOCDIST.AD) gained 0.5% as the firm reported an increase in quarterly net profit.

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) lost 0.3%, with petrochemicals maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) losing 0.6%

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie

