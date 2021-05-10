Skip to main content

Middle EastMIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf markets trade mixed ahead of Eid holidays

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed early on Monday in thin trade ahead of Eid al-Fitr holidays, with the Saudi index supported by financial shares.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) edged up 0.2%, a day after trading flat. Saudi Telecom Company (7010.SE) rose 0.5%, while Saudi National Bank (1180.SE), the kingdom's largest lender, was up 0.3%.

Among others, Bank AlJazira (1020.SE) added 0.8%, as the lender announced redemption of its 2 billion riyals ($533.39 million) tier 2 sukuk.

However, Saudi Arabian supermarket retailer BinDawood Holding (4161.SE) retreated 1.4% following a decline in its first-quarter earnings.

In Dubai, the main share index (.DFMGI) fell 0.2%, hit by a 0.8% drop in its top developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU).

Budget airline Air Arabia gained 0.8%, despite reporting a fall in first-quarter earnings.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark (.ADI) dropped 0.6%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, losing 1.1%, while aquaculture firm International Holding (IHC.AD) decreased about 1.5%.

Many investors prefer to cash in holdings ahead of the Eid holiday, which lasts for at least five days in most Gulf countries.

In Qatar, the index (.QSI) gained 0.1%, helped by a 0.4% rise in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA)

The Gulf Arab state on Sunday decided on gradually lifting coronavirus-related measures in four phases starting the first phase on May 28 and the fourth on July 30, the state news agency said, citing a health ministry statement. read more

($1 = 3.7496 riyals)

