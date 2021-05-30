Middle East
MIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf stocks little changed, Dubai nudges higher
Major stock markets in the Gulf were little changed in early trade on Sunday, with expectations of economic recovery nudging Dubai higher again after the index snapped an eight-session winning streak at the end of last week.
Dubai's index (.DFMGI) was up 0.1% after closing lower on Thursday.
The United Arab Emirate's only listed airline Air Arabia (AIRA.DU) rose 1.5%, while shopping mall operator Emaar Mall (EMAA.DU) was up 1%.
Analysts expect Dubai house prices to rise this year for the first time in six years, supported by a swift vaccine rollout that has lifted hopes for an overall economic recovery.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) inched up around 0.2% in its fourth consecutive day of gains.
Hospital operator Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group (4013.SE) rose 0.9%, Saudi Telecom (7010.SE) added 0.7% and Sahara International Petrochemical (2310.SE) was up 1.4%.
Saudi Arabia will allow entertainment venues to open at 40% capacity for those who are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, as the kingdom relaxes restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19. read more
The Abu Dhabi index (.ADI) was down 0.4% led by financials. First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) fell 1.3% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB.AD) retreated 0.7%.
Losses were partially offset by International Holdings (IHC.AD) and Emirates Telecommunications Group (ETISALAT.AD) gaining 0.8% and 0.3% respectively.
Qatar's index (.QSI) edged down 0.2% after three session of gains triggered by easing COVID-19 restrictions. read more
Banking shares weighed the most with Commercial Bank (COMB.QA) dropping 1.6% and Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB.QA) down 1.7%.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.