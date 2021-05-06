Middle EastMIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf stocks mixed in early trade, IHC lifts Abu Dhabi
Major Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Thursday, with stocks in Saudi Arabia and Dubai witnessing a fall, while Abu Dhabi index gained after aquaculture firm International Holding Company (IHC.AD) reported a higher quarterly profit.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) was down 0.3% as Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group shed 0.7%.
Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Company (4001.SE) declined nearly 4% to be the second biggest drag on the index. The food retailer reported more than 40% decrease in quarterly profit to 57.7 million riyals ($15.39 million).
Separately, Reuters reported through sources that Saudi Arabia is considering barring overseas pilgrims from the annual haj for the second year running as COVID-19 cases rise globally and worries grow about the emergence of new variants. read more
Abu Dhabi's index (.ADI) was up 0.3%. International Holding Company (IHC.AD) increased 3%, boosting the index the most. The firm posted 1.5 billion dirhams of profit in first quarter compared with 112.2 million dirhams a year earlier.
The company's board also approved acquiring stake in four companies through its units.
However, Abu Dhabi's gains were capped by a 5.8% drop in Dana Gas (DANA.AD), which traded ex-dividend.
The Dubai index (.DFMGI) was down 0.3%. Courier firm Aramex (ARMX.DU) shed as much as 3.9% after reporting 32% decline in first-quarter profit to 46 million dirahms ($12.52 million). Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) lost 0.5%.
The Qatari index (.QSI) edged up 0.1% with the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) gaining 0.3% and United Development (UDCD.QA) adding 1.7%.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
($1 = 3.7502 riyals)
