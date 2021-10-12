MIDEAST STOCKS Major stock markets track oil prices higher

Trading information is displayed on the screens at the Saudi Stock Exchange, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf rose on Tuesday with higher oil prices, with the Abu Dhabi index extending gains for a third consecutive session.

Oil headed towards $84 a barrel and was within sight of a three-year high as a rebound in global demand contributes to energy shortages in big economies such as China.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) finished 0.3% higher, led by a 0.8% gain in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 2.1% rise in Saudi Arabian Mining Company (1211.SE).

Among other gainers, oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) added 0.5%. Aramco has asked banks to arrange a loan expected to be in the $12-14 billion range that it plans to offer to buyers of its gas pipeline network, Reuters reported citing sources, as the oil giant advances plans to raise funds from asset sales. read more

However, renewable energy utility ACWA Power International (2082.SE) fell more than 8%, a day after jumping 30% in its market debut following a $1.2 billion IPO.

The kingdom's Nayifat Finance Company said on Tuesday it plans an initial public offering on the Riyadh stock exchange with a free float of 35% of its shares. read more

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) reversed early losses to inch 0.1% higher, with Emirates Telecommunications Group (ETISALAT.AD) rising 1.1% and conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) (IHC.AD) nudging up 0.1%.

IHC has agreed to acquire 51% of Bin Suhail Group through a subsidiary to form a beauty industry joint venture, it said on Monday. read more

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) advanced 0.6%, bolstered by a 2.3% rise in Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) and a 0.6% gain in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU).

However, Emaar Malls (EMAA.DU) retreated 1.5%.

Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) said on Monday shareholders had approved an all-share merger with Emaar Malls.

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) rose 0.2%, helped by a 1% gain in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA).

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) climbed 0.7%, with most of its stocks in positive territory, including top lender Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA).

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

