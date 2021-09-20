MIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf bourses fall in line with weaker oil, Asian stocks

An investor walks through the Dubai Financial Market after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf region fell in early trade on Monday, mirroring weakness in Asian shares and oil prices, with Dubai leading declines.

Asian shares skidded ahead of a week packed with global central bank meetings, with Evergrande's troubles adding to growing concerns about the health of China's economy after Beijing's recent crackdown on tech firms had haunted the region.

Oil prices extended losses from the previous session after energy companies in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico resumed production after back-to-back hurricanes in the region shut output.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) dropped 0.8%, as most of the stocks on the index traded in the red including blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU), which declined 1.2%.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index(.ADI) lost 0.6%, on course to extend losses from the previous session, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) falling 0.6%.

The United Arab Emirates central bank sees increased risks of illicit financial flows emerging from the pandemic, including money-laundering and terrorism financing, it said in a report published on Sunday. read more

The bank identified fraud risks linked to COVID-19, including companies or individuals submitting false claims to qualify for government stimulus measures.

The report comes as the central bank steps up efforts to combat illicit financial flows. read more

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) slipped 0.5%, hit by a 0.5% fall in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 1.4% decline in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) (2010.SE).

SABIC, the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, said on Sunday its joint venture project with ExxonMobil in the U.S. Gulf Coast has started commissioning activities and preparing for an initial startup. read more

The Qatari index (.QSI) dipped 0.4%, with Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA) losing 0.9%.

