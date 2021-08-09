Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

MIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf bourses fall, tracking oil prices; Abu Dhabi gains

3 minute read

Saudi woman walks at the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri//File Photo

  • Abu Dhabi index hit a new record-high
  • Oil falls 4% on china virus curbs, strong dollar

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, mirroring falling oil prices, while the Abu Dhabi index was boosted by gains in conglomerate International Holding (IHC).

Brent crude futures had fallen $2.66, or 3.9%, to $68.04 a barrel by 1212 GMT, on a rising U.S. dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand.

"Equities in the region were impacted by the oil price retreat globally and COVID uncertainties returning as a priority," said Daniel Takieddine, senior market analyst at FXPrimus.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) advanced 1%, hitting a record, with International Holding jumping 3.3% following a surge in its first-half net profit.

IHC reported net profit of 4.36 billion dirhams ($1.19 billion), up from 814 million year earlier.

The firm's market capitalisation hit 201.7 billion dirhams in late June, making it Abu Dhabi's most valuable listed company, after the market debut of Alpha Dhabi (ALPHADHABI.AD), in which IHC holds a 45% stake. read more

Among other gainers, Abu Dhabi National Insurance Co (ADNIC.AD) leapt 6%, as the insurer reported a rise in second-quarter net.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) eased 0.2%, hit by a 2.3% fall in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (2010.SE) and a 1.5% fall in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services (4013.SE), ending eight sessions of gains.

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) lost 0.1%, with Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB.QA) and Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA), losing 1.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) was flat, as gains in financial shares were offset by declines in property stocks.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) gained 0.6%, led by a 1.7% increase in top lender Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA).

Elsewhere, Ezz Steel (ESRS.CA) finished 0.5%, after it turned to profit in the first-half.

** Kuwait was closed for a public holiday.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 1:34 PM UTCDrone footage shows devastation after wildfires ravage Turkey's pine forests

Until devastated by wildfires, hills near the Turkish sea resort of Marmaris were decked in thick green pine forest. Now these same hills form a ghostly, grey-brown landscape topped with blackened tree stumps as though sketched in charcoal.

Middle EastIran says one person dying of COVID-19 every two minutes
Middle EastYemen's children toil at dangerous work, not school
Middle EastEgypt receives first batch of J&J COVID-19 vaccines
Middle EastFrance's Macron calls on Iran again to return to nuclear talks