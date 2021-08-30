MIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf bourses follow global shares higher

Summary Qatar ends a three-day losing streak

Cleopatra Hospital jumps on strong Q2 results

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf settled higher on Monday, building on gains from the previous session as global shares hovered around record highs on signs the Fed won't rush to wind down its massive stimulus.

Gains in world stock markets helped lift investor confidence in the Gulf, said Daniel Takieddine, senior market analyst at FXPrimus.

Underpinning positive sentiment in global equity markets was Friday's Jackson Hole speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in which he said tapering of stimulus measures could begin this year, but added the central bank would remain cautious. read more

"Additional support is anticipated from the U.S. economic growth in general," said Takieddine.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) advanced 0.7%, with Saudi National Bank (1180.SE), the kingdom's largest lender, and Saudi Telecom Company (7010.SE) both gaining 1.9%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) added 0.4%, led by a 0.8% gain in Emirates Telecommunications Group (ETISALAT.AD) and a 0.6% increase in conglomerate International Holding (IHC.AD).

The Qatari index (.QSI) rose 0.2%, snapping three sessions of losses, helped by a 0.6% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA).

Elsewhere, dairy company Baladna (BLDN.QA) finished 0.6% higher, a day after it announced a new chief executive.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI), however, eased 0.1%, pressured by a 0.6% drop in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU).

The Dubai bourse will remain cautious ahead of OPEC's meeting later this week, said Takieddine.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, will meet on Wednesday to discuss the previously agreed increase of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the next several months.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) ended 0.5% higher, with top lender Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA) rising 0.8%, while Cleopatra Hospital (CLHO.CA) jumped over 5%.

On Sunday, the hospital operator reported a consolidated net profit of 90.6 million Egyptian pounds ($5.79 million) for the second quarter, up from 18.5 million a year earlier.

Among other gainers, investment bank EFG Hermes (HRHO.CA) gained 1.7% after obtaining central bank approval to complete Arab Invesment Bank's deal.

($1 = 15.6500 Egyptian pounds)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton

