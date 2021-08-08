Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
MIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf bourses gain, Saudi Aramco's Q2 profit soars

Saudi woman walks at the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri//File Photo

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Sunday, supported by a slew of corporate earnings, although Dubai bucked the trend to trade lower.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) edged up 0.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) gaining 0.9% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services (4013.SE) rising 3.1% following an increase in its quarterly net profit.

However, the index's gains were capped by losses at the kingdom's biggest lender Saudi National Bank (1180.SE), which declined 1.9%.

The bank reported a higher second-quarter net profit, however, saw a decrease sequentially in earnings.

Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) added 0.1%.

Aramco reported a near four-fold rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating expectations and boosted by higher oil prices and a recovery in oil demand. read more

Aramco's net profit rose to 95.47 billion riyals ($25.46 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 24.62 billion riyals a year earlier.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) advanced 1.1%, buoyed by a 4.6% jump in conglomerate International Holding (IHC.AD) and a 0.4% increase in top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD).

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) added 0.1%, with Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA), the Gulf's largest lender, rising 0.6% and petrochemical firm Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) was up 0.4%.

Elsewhere, Mesaieed Petrochemical (MPHC.QA) climbed 1.3%, after reporting a net profit of 909.4 million riyals ($248.61 million), up from 135.1 million riyals a year earlier.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) dropped 0.3%, hit by a 0.4% fall in Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) and a 0.2% decrease in Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU).

Among other decliners, Aramex (ARMX.DU) retreated 0.6%.

On Thursday, the courier firm said quarterly net profit fell 31% due to the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global supply chains.

($1 = 3.6580 Qatar riyals)

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans

