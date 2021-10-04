MIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf bourses track oil, Asian shares lower; Saudi rises

An electronic board displaying data is seen at the Doha Stock Exchange in Doha, Qatar January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, in line with subdued Asian shares and oil prices, though the Saudi index bucked the trend to trade higher.

Asian shares dipped as concerns about China's property sector and inflation worries offset upbeat U.S. data and positive news on new drugs to fight the coronavirus. read more

Brent crude was down 38 cents or 0.5% at $78.88 per barrel by 0750 GMT, ahead of a meeting by OPEC and its allies which may determine whether a recent rally in prices amid supply shocks and a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be sustained.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) lost 0.3%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) dropping 1.2%, followed by Aldar Properties (ALDAR.AD) down 0.7%.

However, ADNOC Drilling (ADNOCDRILL.AD) shares extended gains to rise 1% after it surged over 28% in its debut on Sunday following a $1.1 billion initial public offering (IPO), the largest ever on the Abu Dhabi stock market. read more

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) declined 0.5%, weighed down by a 0.7% fall in Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) and a 0.8% decrease in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU).

Expo 2020 Dubai, the huge world fair that opened last week, on Sunday revised up the number of worker deaths to six to include COVID-linked and construction-related fatalities but said it could not say whether more had died from other causes. read more

The United Arab Emirates government is expected to begin marketing its first bond as a federation as soon as this week, a transaction denominated in U.S. dollars, Reuters reported, citing four sources familiar with the matter. read more

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gained 0.5%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) rising 1.8% and Saudi National Bank (1180.SE), the kingdom's largest lender, advancing 2%.

Elsewhere, the Qatari index (.QSI) eased 0.2%.

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.