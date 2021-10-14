Skip to main content

Middle East

MIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf indexes rise in early trade; Abu Dhabi falls

2 minute read

Saudi traders are seen as they monitor stock information at the Saudi stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Thursday amid rising oil prices, with the Saudi index on track for a third straight weekly gain.

Oil prices reversed previous losses as a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks prompted buying.

The uptick was also supported by expectations that soaring natural gas prices as winter approaches will drive a switch to oil to meet heating demand.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gained 0.2%, with Yanbu National Petrochemicals Co (2290.SE) advancing 4.8% and petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries (2010.SE) adding 0.9%.

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said the impact of the pandemic on Saudi Arabian banks had been contained.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) inched up 0.1%, with Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) rising 0.4%, while Mashreq Bank (MASB.DU) leapt about 4% as the lender sought shareholder approval to increase share capital.

The United Arab Emirates said non-oil foreign trade rose by 27% in the first half of 2021 to 900 billion dirhams ($245.04 billion), state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) climbed 0.5%, bolstered by a 0.9% rise in the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) and a 0.6% increase in Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA).

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI), however, eased 0.1%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) losing 0.5%.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · October 13, 2021 · 11:06 PM UTC

U.S., EU, Israel adopt tough tone on Iran, mull options

U.S., Israeli and EU officials took a tough line toward Iran on Wednesday, with U.S. officials saying they would consider all options if Tehran failed to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and Israel saying it reserved the right to act.

Middle East
Tension over Beirut blast probe tips Lebanon into new crisis
Middle East
OPEC trims 2021 demand forecast but says gas price surge could help
Middle East
Turkey says it will do "what is necessary" after Syria attacks
Middle East
Dollar falls to nine-day low as rally pauses; Aussie and Kiwi rebound

The dollar edged down against major peers on Thursday, reaching its lowest level in nine days in a pullback from its recent rally, while the British pound, Australian and New Zealand dollars rose.