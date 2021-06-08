Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

MIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf markets fall; Dubai rises on real estate strength

2 minute read

An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014

Most major Gulf stock markets fell in early trading on Tuesday, while Dubai bucked the trend, supported by gains in real estate shares.

In Dubai, the main share index (.DFMGI) rose 0.2%, led by a 2.3% gain in Damac Properties (DAMAC.DU) and a 0.5% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU).

On Sunday, Emaar reported a more than three-fold jump in property sales for the first five months of 2021.

The Abu Dhabi index (.ADI) retreated 0.2%, snapping two straight sessions of gains, with the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) easing 0.1% and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB.AD) shedding 0.9%

Qatar's index (.QSI) eased 0.1%, extending losses for a fourth day in a row, as petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) declined 0.6% and Qatar Fuel (QFLS.QA) dropped 0.5%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) was flat as oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) slipped 0.3%, while Saudi telecom (7010.SE) gained 0.5%.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · June 7, 2021 · 6:03 AM UTCSaudi Aramco mandates banks for inaugural dollar sukuk

Saudi Aramco has hired a large group of banks to arrange its inaugural issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document showed on Monday, as it seeks cash to fulfil large commitments to its major shareholder, the Saudi government.

Middle EastBiden, Erdogan to discuss their differences next week - White House
Middle EastBritish foreign minister discusses Iran with Saudi crown prince
Middle EastMIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf markets rise in early trade; Qatar flat
Middle EastSaudi sovereign fund PIF creates two deputy governor roles

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF said on Tuesday it has established two deputy governor roles to support the $430 billion fund's continued growth and expansion.