Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

MIDEAST STOCKS Most major Gulf bourses fall in early trade; Saudi gains

2 minute read

Saudi traders monitor stock information at the Saudi stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf retreated in early trade on Wednesday, a day after registering moderate gains, although the Saudi index extended gains from the previous session.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) added 0.2%, with petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries (2010.SE) gaining 0.8% and Saudi Telecom Co (7010.SE) up 0.6%.

The value of Saudi Arabia's oil exports in June increased 123% to 61.5 billion riyals ($16.4 billion) from a year earlier, while non-oil exports rose by around 41%, official data showed on Tuesday. read more

China remained Saudi Arabia's main trading partner, with exports there amounting to nearly 20% of total exports.

However, the energy index (.TENI) eased 0.1%.

Brent crude futures dropped 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $70.96 a barrel by 0639 GMT, after a two-day rally on supply issues.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) fell 0.2%, hit by a 0.3% drop in conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) (IHC.AD) and a 0.7% decline in Alpha Dhabi Holding (ALPHADHABI.AD).

IHC, Abu Dhabi's most valuable listed company, is considering acquisitions across several sectors totalling a few billion dollars, including a real estate developer in Abu Dhabi, its chief executive Syed Basar Shueb told Reuters. read more

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) lost 0.4%, weighed down by a 1.2% fall in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU).

The Qatari index (.QSI) lost 0.2%, on course to end a 10-day winning streak. Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA) and Commercial Bank (COMB.QA) declined 0.7% and 1%, respectively.

($1 = 3.7502 riyals)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 9:03 AM UTC

Iraq seeks to ease Saudi-Iran hostility at Baghdad summit

Iraq has invited Iran and Tehran's Gulf Arab foes to a summit in Baghdad with the aim of calming tensions which have brought them close to open conflict in recent years.

Middle East
Russian army patrol rebel enclave in Syria to avert offensive, sources say
Middle East
Israel lowers age of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster to 30 - Health Ministry
Middle East
Israel's COVID-19 vaccine boosters show signs of taming Delta
Middle East
MIDEAST STOCKS Oil prices aid Saudi shares; other Gulf bourses mixed