An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, supported by a slew of corporate earnings, although Qatar bucked the trend to trade lower.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) added 0.1%, driven by a 0.6% increase in Saudi National Bank (1180.SE), while Alinma Bank (1150.SE) climbed 1.6% following a surge in first-quarter net profit.

Separately, Saudi Tadawul Group has short-listed three local and three foreign banks for potential advisory roles in the financial market company's upcoming initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reported, citing three sources. read more

In Dubai, the benchmark index (.DFMGI) gained 0.7%, on track to end three sessions of losses, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) advancing 1.6%, while Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) was up 0.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.4% increase in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) (FAB.AD).

FAB, the country's biggest lender, posted a 3% rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by a sharp drop in impairment charges and said it expected a pick-up in economic and business activity.

The bank expected the vaccine rollout and improving macro economic outlook would underpin business activity in the second half of 2021.

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) eased 0.1%, hit by a 2.7% decline in United Development Company (UDCD.QA) after the firm reported a fall in first-quarter net profit.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.