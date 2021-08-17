MIDEAST STOCKS Most major stock markets in red, tracking oil prices

Traders wait at the Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Tuesday on lower oil prices, while the Abu Dhabi index rose, lifted by extended gains in conglomerate International Holding (IHC).

Brent crude was down 51 cents, or 0.7%, at $69.00 per barrel as of 0703 GMT, on concerns over slowing demand amid a spike in the Delta variant of coronavirus infections.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) declined 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) losing 0.7% and Saudi National Bank (1180.SE), the kingdom's largest lender, falling 0.7%.

Meanwhile, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco is looking to raise at least $17 billion from the sale of a significant minority stake in its gas pipelines, higher than the $12.4 billion raised from its oil pipeline deal, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter. read more

However, Aramco (2222.SE) traded flat.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) lost 0.3%, with Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) dropping 0.7% and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications (DU.DU) retreating 1.2%.

On the other hand, DAMAC Properties (DAMAC.DU) gained 0.8%. On Sunday, the developer reported narrowing second-quarter net losses.

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.6% fall in Commercial Bank (COMB.QA).

However, dairy and juice maker Baladna (BLDN.QA) leapt about 3%, after it signed a memorandum of collaboration to produce fresh dairy products in Malaysia.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) gained 0.4%, with International Holding (IHC.AD) rising 1.2%, on course to extend gains for a seventh session.

Last week, IHC reported a net profit of 4.36 billion dirhams ($1.19 billion) for the period ended June 30, up from 814 million dirhams a year ago.

The company's market capitalisation hit 201.7 billion dirhams in late June, making it Abu Dhabi's most valuable listed firm, after the market debut of Alpha Dhabi (ALPHADHABI.AD), in which IHC holds a 45% stake.

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans

