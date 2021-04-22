Most Gulf stock markets ended higher on Thursday, led by a slew of corporate earnings, while Egypt was hit by a blue-chip sell-off.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) closed up 0.4%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) rising 0.8%, extending gains from the previous session when it reported first-quarter earnings.

The kingdom's biggest Islamic lender said net profit in the three months ended March 31 rose to 3.34 billion riyals ($891 million). It made a net profit of 2.38 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Elsewhere, Saudi Telecom (7010.SE), which reported a larger net profit for the first-quarter, finished 1% higher.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) gained 0.7%, boosted by a 1.4% rise in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) (FAB.AD).

FAB, the country's biggest lender, posted a 3% rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by a sharp drop in impairment charges and said it expected a pick-up in economic and business activity.

The bank expected the vaccine rollout and improving macroeconomic outlook would underpin business activity in the second half of 2021.

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) edged up 0.1%, helped by a 1.4% gain in Qatar Fuel (QFLS.QA).

However, the index's gains were limited by losses at United Development Company (UDCD.QA), which reported a fall in first-quarter profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) fell 0.4%, snapping five sessions of gains, hit by a 0.9% fall in top lender Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA).

But, Sixth of October Development and Investment (OCDI.CA) jumped over 7%.

Last week, the developer appointed financial advisers to study an offer from an Aldar Properties (ALDAR.AD) led consortium.

The UAE company announced earlier that it submitted an offer for a stake of 51% minimum, with an indicative share price in the range of 18-19 Egyptian pounds ($1.15-$1.22) per share.

($1 = 15.6300 Egyptian pounds)

($1 = 3.7502 riyals)

