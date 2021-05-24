Broad-based losses pulled Qatari shares lower on Monday, with all stocks on the index except one in negative territory, while the Abu Dhabi index was buoyed by its top lender.

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) retreated 1.3%, falling for a fourth consecutive session. Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) slid 3.8%, the biggest decline on the index.

"Qatar is still facing lockdowns and slower vaccination rates than other countries in the region. Moreover, industrials are finding high raw material prices and supply disruptions adding pressure to their business models," said Daniel Takieddine, head of sales at FXPRIMUS.

Earlier in May, the Gulf state decided to gradually lift coronavirus-related measures in four phases, starting on May 28 and ending on July 30. read more

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) advanced 1.1%, boosted by a 2.9% rise in top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) and a 1.7% increase in Aldar Properties (ALDAR.AD).

The rise is due to optimism about economic recovery owing to high vaccination rates and low COVID-19 cases in the United Arab Emirates, said Takieddine. "Investors are looking into cyclicals that have a huge potential after the unprecedented 2020 bad performance"

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) dropped 0.3%, hit by a 0.4% fall in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 0.7% decrease in Saudi National Bank (1180.SE).

Etihad Etisalat (7020.SE) fell 0.8% as the telecoms firm traded ex-dividend.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) closed flat as gains in financial stocks were offset by declines in property shares.

In the last five sessions, real estate stocks have buoyed the index. House prices in Dubai are expected to rise for the first time in six years in 2021, supported by a swift vaccine rollout that has lifted hopes for economic recovery, a Reuters poll of property analysts showed.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) fell 0.5%, hit by a 0.5% fall in its top lender Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA).

