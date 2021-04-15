Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastMIDEAST STOCKS Qatar stocks outperform as cap on foreign ownership removed

Reuters
3 minutes read

An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014./File Photo

Qatari shares rose sharply early on Thursday, following approval of a bill by the Gulf state's cabinet that will allow non-Qatari investors to own up to 100% of listed companies' capital.

In Qatar, the benchmark (.QSI) advanced 2.5%, its biggest intraday gain since April last year, with banks leading the gains.

Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA) gained 6%, while Commercial Bank (COMB.QA) surged 10%, to become the top gainer on the index.

The cabinet also decided to keep central bank liquidity support for local banks based on need as the country faces a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) rose 1%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) gaining 1.9%, while budget airliner Air Arabia (AIRA.DU), which took delivery of One New Airbus, climbed 5.6%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gained 0.6%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) rising 2.1% and Saudi National Bank (1180.SE) up 1.9%.

However, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) eased 0.3%.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group used drones and missiles to attack targets in the southern Saudi city of Jazan, it said on Thursday, including one belonging to state oil giant Aramco which caused a fire. read more

There was no Saudi confirmation of a fire or of a hit on a Patriot anti-missile structure which the Houthi military spokesman said was also struck.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) added 0.1%, supported by a 0.4% increase in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD).

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · April 15, 2021 · 2:26 PM UTCIran, world powers resume nuclear talks amid strains over enrichment, Natanz attack

Iran and global powers resumed talks on Thursday to rescue the 2015 nuclear deal in an effort potentially complicated by Tehran's decision to ramp up uranium enrichment and what it called Israeli sabotage at a nuclear site.

Middle EastFly-past celebrates Israel’s independence amid a return to normality
Middle EastCar bomb blast kills four in Baghdad’s Sadr City - police
Middle EastDollar set for back-to-back weekly losses as Treasury yields retreat
Middle EastDollar steady as strong data offsets lower yields