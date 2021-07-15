MIDEAST STOCKS Saudi index gains on petrochemicals boost; other major markets ease

Traders wait at the Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

July 15 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday, weighed by financial shares, while the Saudi index was lifted by shares of petrochemical companies.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) finished 0.2% higher, with Sahara International Petrochemical Company (2310.SE) rising over 3% and Saudi Basic Industries (2010.SE) gaining 0.7%.

Goldman Sachs expects an oil supply agreement between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to be a bullish catalyst for crude prices over coming months.

The kingdom and the UAE have reached a compromise over OPEC+ policy, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing an OPEC+ source, a move that should unlock a deal to supply more crude to a tight oil market.

"New talks between OPEC members suggest possible modifications to the supply agreement and changes in the volumes they will put on the market," said Daniel Takieddine, senior market analyst at FXPrimus.

"The results will affect the energy sector in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) stock markets."

Elsewhere, Arriyadh Development (4150.SE) jumped more than 5% after reporting a sharp rise in its quarterly net profit.

The property developer also proposed a dividend of one riyal per share for the first half of 2021.

The Qatari index (.QSI) retreated 0.7%, dragged down by a 1.6% slide in Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA), the Gulf's largest lender, and a 1.2% drop in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA).

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) fell 0.4%, weighed by a 1.3% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) and a 0.6% decrease in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU).

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) edged down 0.2%, hit by a 0.6% fall in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) and a 0.7% decline in conglomerate International Holding (IHC) (IHC.AD).

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) lost 0.4%, with Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronics dropping 1.9%.

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

