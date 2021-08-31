MIDEAST STOCKS Saudi market shrugs off China data as most Gulf bourses retreat

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market outperformed its regional peers on Tuesday, while most other Gulf bourses remained pressured on worries about China's slowing economic growth.

GCC bourses were under the weight of international economic concerns. The Chinese manufacturing index is softer than expected signalling a slowing economy and U.S. consumer confidence in the economy is expected to be a little lower, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gained 0.6%, extending gains for the second session, with Saudi Telecom Company (7010.SE) advancing 2.9% and Saudi National Bank (1180.SE) rising 1.3%.

The Saudi market is supported by solid national economic fundamentals and the positive COVID situation. The announced talks between the kingdom and Iran have also benefited the exchange, said Makarem.

"The initiative should help alleviate any future tensions in the region and enhance cooperation."

Iran plans to hold a fourth round of talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia in Iraq after the new Iranian government is set up, the Iranian ambassador in Baghdad was quoted on Tuesday as saying. read more

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) finished flat, with Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH.AD) declining about 10%.

Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ADQ has withdrawn an offer to combine Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company (ADNH) with Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), ADNH said in a bourse filing. read more

ADQ said in June it had submitted an offer to ADNH to combine it with ADNEC, the exhibitions company, to "create one of the largest hospitality, events and catering powerhouses in the region" with assets of around 20 billion dirhams ($5.45 billion).

However, the index's losses were capped by gains at Agthia Group (AGTHIA.AD), which jumped 8.9%.

The board had called a meeting on Tuesday to discuss a potential acquisition.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.7% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU).

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) lost 0.1%, pressured by a 1.8% decline in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA).

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX) fell 0.2%, with top lender Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA) losing 2.1%.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

