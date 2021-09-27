MIDEAST STOCKS Saudi, Qatar supported by oil gains, Emaar rises in Dubai

An electronic board displaying data is seen at the Doha Stock Exchange in Doha, Qatar January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets rose on Monday, with property shares supporting Dubai, while Saudi and Qatari indexes extended gains on a rise in oil prices.

Brent was heading for $80 due to supply concerns as parts of the world experience a demand pick-up with the easing of COVID restrictions. read more

Dubai's index (.DFMGI) was up 0.3% as the largest listed developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) rose 1.2% and its shopping centre unit Emaar Malls (EMAA.DU) added 1.5%.

Emaar Malls said on Sunday its chairman and board member Mohamed Al Hussaini had resigned. Emaar Properties plans to buy out minority shareholders of Emaar Malls and delist the business by year-end

In Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul all share index (.TASI) was up nearly 0.2%, extending gains from the previous session, with petrochemical stocks leading.

Saudi Basic Industries (2010.SE) increased 2.6% and its fertilizer unit SABIC Agri-Nutrients (2020.SE) added 1.5%.

The Qatari index (.QSI) was trading 0.1% higher, supported by petrochemical shares and was on track to a fourth consecutive daily gain.

Mesaieed Petrochemical (MPHC.QA) rose 2% and Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) gained 0.3%.

The Abu Dhabi index (.ADI) was nearly flat with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) down 0.2% and Emirates Telecommunications Group (ETISALAT.AD) up 0.3%.

State oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said it had completed bookbuilding for the initial public offering (IPO) of ADNOC Drilling, raising more than $1.1 billion. read more

The sale is the second IPO of a company owned by the Abu Dhabi oil major after the 2017 listing of ADNOC Distribution , whose shares were up 1%.

Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith

