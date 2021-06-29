MIDEAST STOCKS Shares in tourism-reliant Dubai at 3-week low on COVID jitters

Traders wait at the Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

June 29 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market slipped to a three-week low on Tuesday on fear that new coronavirus outbreaks would disrupt recovery of the travel and tourism hub of the Middle East, though Abu Dhabi shares overcame their earlier weakness to close higher.

The United States on Monday raised its COVID 19-related travel advisory for the United Arab Emirates to "level 4 - do not travel". read more

Daniel Takieddine, market analyst at brokerage FXPRIMUS, noted Dubai had recently moved to reduce some restrictions in order to revive the travel industry so any new restrictions at home or elsewhere would be a negative.

"The Delta variant could definitely have a serious impact on the travel industry in Dubai as more countries advise for more caution," he added

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) dropped 0.4%, with Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) losing 1.1% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) declining 0.7%.

"Partly behind today's move may also be a revisit of under-performers as the quarter draws to a close," said Hasnain Malik, head of equity and strategy at Tellimer.

But oil's 0.6% price gain on the day boosted other Gulf markets .

Abu Dhabi's index (.ADI) inched up 0.2%, led by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), the country's largest lender, which added 0.5%. International Holding Co (IHC) (IHC.AD) continued its winning streak to rise 0.4%.

IHC became Abu Dhabi's most valuable listed company after the listing of Alpha Dhabi Holding (ALPHADHABI.AD) on Sunday, in which IHC holds a 45% stake. read more

However, the COVID 19 jitters sent shares in Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH.AD) 0.8% lower.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) rose 0.4%, with Saudi Telecom Co (7010.SE) climbing 1.4% after it received the nod for an initial public offering of its unit.

Qatari stocks (.QSI) climbed 0.7%, with petrochemical firm Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) and Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA), the Gulf's largest lender, gaining around 1%.

Elsewhere, Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB.QA) added 0.8%, after its board proposed letting foreign investors own up to 100% of the lender's capital, from 49% earlier.

Outside the Gulf, Egyt's index (.EGX30) skidded 1.5%, led by a selloff in blue-chip stocks. Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA) and Abu Qir Fertilizer (ABUK.CA) dropped over 2% each.

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

