Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Migrant boat carrying 45 people sinks south of Turkey - ministry

1 minute read

ISTANBUL, July 23 (Reuters) - A migrant boat carrying 45 people has sunk to the south of Turkey, and Turkish naval ships and an aircraft are carrying out search and rescue operations, the defence ministry said on Friday.

Ministry officials said those on board the vessel were migrants.

The ministry said in a statement that it had received information on Thursday evening that the boat was sinking, 161 miles (259 km) southwest of the Turkish resort town of Kas.

Two naval frigates were sent to search the area and were work with a naval airplane despite poor weather and sea and weather conditions.

Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:32 AM UTCIran's Khamenei says water crisis protesters cannot be blamed

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Iranians protesting over water shortages in the southwest cannot be blamed, and called on officials to deal with the water problem, Iran's state media reported.

Middle EastEx-UN rights boss to head probe into Israel, Hamas alleged crimes
Middle EastTurkey's coronavirus cases back up to mid-May levels
Middle EastIsrael to reimpose coronavirus 'Green Pass' as Delta variant hits
Middle EastMigrant boat carrying 45 people sinks south of Turkey - ministry

A migrant boat carrying 45 people has sunk to the south of Turkey, and Turkish naval ships and an aircraft are carrying out search and rescue operations, the defence ministry said on Friday.