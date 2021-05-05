Skip to main content

Middle EastMilitants attack oil wells in Iraq's north, production unaffected - sources

Reuters
Militants using bombs attacked two oil wells at an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Wednesday but production was not affected, security and oil industry sources said.

Two bombs caused a small fire near the oil wells at Bai Hassan oilfield which was quickly controlled without causing significant damage or disrupting operations, said the sources.

Middle East

