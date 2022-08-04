1 minute read
Militants planning attacks on religious gatherings were arrested in Iran - Fars
DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A group of militants who planned to carry out several attacks on religious gatherings were arrested over the last few days, Iran's Ministry of Intelligence said on Thursday in a statement reported by the semi-official Fars news agency.
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams
